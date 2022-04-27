NewsGaming News A ‘Football Manager’ player has set a Guinness World record for longest game By Adam Cook 27th April 2022 Guinness World Records has announced that the longest single game of ‘Football Manager’ has come in at over 416 years. Watch More ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is getting a playable Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor hero Original ‘Halo’ composers say Microsoft dispute has been “amicably resolved” ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ disables vehicles as developer investigates vehicle exploit Sony invests £767million in Epic Games to help build the metaverse Ubisoft ends support for ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ but will sell more NFTs in the future eFootball version 1.0 coming on April 14, makes wholesale changes to the game