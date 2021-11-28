A Game Awards world premiere has been in the works for over two years

In December, Geoff Keighley has teased a world premiere over two years in the making at The Game Awards.

Taking to Twitter, Keighley said: “Just saw the final cut of a The Game Awards world premiere we have been working on with a developer for 2.5 years. Truly honoured we are entrusted to share this work with the world.

“2.5 years sounds like a long time, but summer of 2019 was actually my last global tour to visit developers. I always have so much fun visiting studios and hearing about their projects. Hope to do it again in 2022,” he added in another tweet.

The Game Awards typically has celebrity guests, world premieres of upcoming games and other trailers, and the titular awards, so it’s no surprise that Keighley has had an exclusive reveal cooking for the last two years.

In a recent interview, Keighley said there is no clear frontrunner for Game of the Year out of the six nominations. “It’s anyone’s game this year. We had more votes in the first 24 hours than we’ve ever had in the show. We had over 7million votes which is up significantly from last year. We haven’t said this publicly yet, but I think we crossed 10million two days in. It’s well beyond what we thought.”

This comes after the category nominees were recently revealed for the awards, with the titles up for Game of the Year as follows:

The Game Awards will stream worldwide on December 9.

