A LEGO Atari 2600 has been announced for the console’s 50th anniversary

To celebrate Atari‘s 50th anniversary, the LEGO Group has unveiled the LEGO Atari 2600, a recreation of the iconic console.

The LEGO Atari 2600 set was revealed today (July 19) and will be available from August 1 on the LEGO Store for £209. The main console, which is based on the 1980 four-switch revision of the Atari, is black and orange and features recreated toggles and buttons, as well as an open mechanism. It also comes with a buildable Joystick that moves and can attach to the console.

The Atari 2600 set will also feature three video game cartridges of iconic Atari games in a brick format, including Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede. Each can also be stored in a case and can be built into mini versions of the games. The entire set features 2532 pieces in total.

Lifelong Atari fan and the LEGO Designer behind the set, Chris McVeigh, said, “The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid. I recall spending hours and hours in front of the TV, absolutely amazed that I could play arcade games in my own home.

“There were so many legendary titles, too, including Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. This is why it has been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and LEGO, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure.”

