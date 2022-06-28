A ‘Metroid Prime’ Switch remaster will reportedly launch this year

Further rumours of critically acclaimed GameCube title Metroid Prime making its way to Switch have yet again started circulating.

This most recent claim comes from VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who disclosed the information via Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Morning Show. He stated that he had been told “pretty definitively” that a remastered version of the game would be coming to Switch later this year, and would be one of Nintendo’s flagship holiday releases for 2022.

He explains that he’d heard something “was in the works” in the past. Grubb added: “Now I’ve been told that their plans are to release that game this holiday – I think almost certainly to line up with the 20th anniversary in November.” Grubb also noted that Switch versions of Prime 2: Echoes and Prime 3: Corruption are also “pretty much done”, but won’t be coming until later.

Interestingly, Grubb stated the original Metroid Prime would be the only one getting a “big remaster treatment”, although it’s unclear what exactly that would entail. He does clarify that it’s likely all three would be seeing an updated control scheme for Switch, however.

Reports of a Metroid Prime Switch release first surfaced last year, with Nintendo World Report contributor and journalist Emily Rogers stating, “Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary in 2022.”

This isn’t the first time the Prime games will have received enhanced ports, with Prime and Prime 2: Echoes being released on Nintendo Wii as part of the 2009 Metroid Prime: Trilogy compilation. If Grubb’s claims that the first game would be receiving a more substantial update are to be believed, then that could be the reason why Nintendo is releasing the game’s piecemeal as opposed to simply porting that collection.

