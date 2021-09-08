A modder has combined seven ‘Rainbow Six’ games into one compilation

Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six has had many games, several of which are no longer purchasable, and now seven of them can be played in the new Rainbow Six: Black Ops 2.0 mod.

The mod, available on moddb, was created by Menrva. This latest project is a rework of an older one and aims to offer the ultimate Rainbow Six experience from the Rogue Spear era.

All of the games included are:

Advertisement

– Rainbow Six (1998)

– Rainbow Six: Eagle Watch (1999)

– Rainbow Six: Rogue Spear (1999)

– Rainbow Six: Urban Operations (2000)

– Rainbow Six: Covert Ops Essentials (2000)

– Rainbow Six: Black Thorn (2001)

– Rainbow Six: Take Down – Missions in Korea (2001)

Korean exclusive content released with Urban Operation and Take Down is included coherently and integrates with all the main content as well. All Korean text had been translated into English for the first time.

The mod also features registry keys and fixes, allowing the game to be played on Windows 10/8/7 easily. Several original audio files have been restored to replace custom ones used in the 2014 version of the mod.

The package includes 56 missions, with operators being unlocked and removed according to the lore of each game. All of these missions are available from the start and have all difficulty levels to choose from.

Advertisement

The mod does not require players to own any of the games included in the compilation.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Menrva said that “I’d like to implement some checks requiring users to own at least one of the Rogue Spear games, as I don’t like to be in a grey area, to be honest, but they are no longer sold officially from what I see and are freely available in other legitimate gaming sites. If Rogue Spear ever gets on GOG.com, I will modify the installation process accordingly.”

Elsewhere, Shin Megami Tensei V has released a new trailer showing how the protagonist moves and fights.