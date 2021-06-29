A new multiplayer game set in the ‘Control’ universe has been announced

Remedy Entertainment, the developer behind paranormal action game Control, has signed an agreement with publishers 505 Games to co-publish and develop a new game.

In a post on the official Remedy Games website, Control franchise game director Mikael Kasurinen has revealed new a multiplayer spin-off game set in the Control universe.

We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-publish and develop a new game. Read the announcement here: https://t.co/8Dtu9KFxTZ Mikael Kasurinen, the Game Director of the Control franchise, would like to tell you about the future of Control: https://t.co/Wu9afSKlO1 — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) June 29, 2021

Advertisement

The new game, codenamed Condor, is inspired by Kasurinen’s love of multiplayer games: “In the glorious 90s (yes, I’m a true 90s kid), me and three friends of mine hooked our PCs into a local network.”

“We were about to have the first LAN of our lives. I was excited to try out multiplayer with a little shareware game called Doom. When we finally managed to get everything up and running, we fired up a co-op session and tackled E1M1 together. And it was a blast.”

Heading off the concern about the single-player developer transitioning into the development of an online game, Kasurinen said: “We get that there is going to be scepticism about multiplayer. But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are or the stories we want to tell.”

Kasurinen also confirmed that Remedy had “outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game”, which he said he could not go into detail about.

Earlier in the year, Remedy announced that it was working on at least three new projects.

One was confirmed as a AAA multiplatform game, which appears to be the “bigger-budget Control-game” mentioned.

Advertisement

According to the blog, the other title was codenamed Vanguard and described as a free-to-play co-op game project, which is separate from Codnor.

In other news, the developer of Phasmophobia has announced that they want to make the game both scarier and harder in a recent Discord Q&A with fans.