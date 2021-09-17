A new ‘Nintendo Switch’ controller could be revealed in six months

Nintendo could be planning to reveal a brand new controller for the Nintendo Switch, based on a newly filed FCC application.

First spotted by Nintendo insider Samus Hunter, the filing was made yesterday (September 16), which specifically notes that the product is a “game controller” and also includes the “HAC” code prefix that is used for other Nintendo Switch hardware.

The listing however comes a letter requesting confidentiality on the product’s details, including all photos of the controller, its manual, its block diagram and its schematics, for up to 180 days, or six months. This could mean that Nintendo intends to reveal this new controller in March 2022.

A brand new Game Controller has been registered today by Nintendo

FCC ID BKEHAC043

Right now all the data is lockedhttps://t.co/yO7pWp4ntV pic.twitter.com/YhjMB9IIEY — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak inside (@SamusHunter2) September 16, 2021

Advertisement

The controller has the model name HAC-043. Other model names for the Switch include HAC-001 for the Switch console itself, HAC-007 for the dock, and HAC-013 for the Pro Controller.

Other peripheral codes have included HAC-022 for the Ring-Con for Ring Fit Adventure and HAC-042 for the wireless SNES controller that can be used for the Switch Online’s SNES library.

With the numbers so close in proximity, the HAC-043 peripheral is fuelling rumours that it could be an N64 controller to support an N64 library for the Switch Online service, while it was previously reported that Game Boy games might also be coming to the service.

Meanwhile, ahead of the launch of the Switch OLED in October, Nintendo has cut the price of the original Switch model in Europe, where in the UK it has dropped from £279.99 to £259.99.

Advertisement

However, there are no plans for a price cut for the Switch in the US, with a spokesperson clarifying that “the trade price adjustment is for the European region only”.