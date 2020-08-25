A new Nintendo Switch version to reportedly launch in early 2021

A new version of the wildly popular Nintendo Switch could arrive as early as the first quarter of 2021, according to a new report.

According to a new report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News that was translated and brought to light by VGC, the upcoming version of the handheld/console hybrid will apparently be the long-rumored “pro” edition.

It is said to launch during the first quarter of 2021, which would place its release around the fourth anniversary of the original Switch’s release. The new version will also apparently feature a better display and be “more interactive”, although specific details remain unclear at this time.

A “pro” version of the Switch has long been rumoured – back in 2019, second Switch was expected to be unveiled alongside the Switch Lite. However, rumours picked up steam again after an earnings call in January 2020, during which Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said players should not expect a new version of the Switch before the end of the year.

The Nintendo Switch Lite launched in September 2019, and is a cheaper, handheld-only version of its predecessor. The Switch Lite boasts longer battery life, but does not feature the docking capabilities that allows base Switch owners play on a TV display.

In other Nintendo Switch news, over 20 indie titles for the console were announced last week (August 18). It includes ports of popular games like the Subnautica series and Torchlight III, as well as a timed-console exclusive titled Bear And Breakfast from Armor Games Studios.