A new ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ trailer is dropping tomorrow

The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer will be released tomorrow on June 1.

Sharing the news in a tweet today (May 31), the publisher confirmed that fans can expect another trailer for the latest entry in the series.

Fans can tune into the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 2PM BST / 6AM PDT for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

🚨 New #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨 You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 6/1 for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/CHyBhxY1JT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 31, 2022

It’s unknown at this time what the trailer will include, but it’s likely to feature brand new in-game footage and perhaps even an official release date. Scarlet and Violet were announced on February 27 as part of the Pokémon Presents live stream and are both scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch later this year.

So far, we know that the new game has a similar art style to the previous entry, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and will feature several classics like Pikachu as well as three new starter Pokémon. These include a grass-type monster called Sprigatito, a fire-type creature called Fuecoco, and the water-type called Quaxly.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that players can expect to “explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness”. From the previous trailer, it seems the region appears to have some Spanish influence. Both titles will also be compatible with Pokémon Home, a service that lets players bring their favourite creatures from other games across to the new ones.

NME was able to spot a collection of Pokémon that will be appearing in Scarlet and Violet in the first teaser trailer, and we’ve updated our Pokédex list to give fans an idea of what to expect.

In other news, Nvidia has launched a new Minecraft map with RTX to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.