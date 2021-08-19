A new ‘Quake’ game has been officially rated by the ESRB

A new, unknown Quake game has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) just days after a series revival was teased by QuakeCon.

The mysterious ESRB listing states that the new Quake project will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

While the nature of the game remains unknown, many fans are speculating that this could be the “revitalised edition” we recently heard about. The official QuakeCon schedule, released by Bethesda, teased a “revitalized edition” from developers MachineGames.

The event, “Let’s Talk About Quake” teased an upcoming series revival. The event’s description, which has since been removed read: “Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content MachineGames have contributed to this revitalized edition.”

Unfortunately, the rating summary doesn’t give much away, and the somewhat vague description could easily apply to any number of Quake projects:

“This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a soldier that travels through time to stop an evil force from destroying humanity,” reads the description.

“Players traverse through maze-like medieval environments and use shotguns, nail guns, and grenade launchers to kill various enemies (e.g., zombies, demonic forces, scorpions, humans) in frenetic run-and-gun combat,” it adds.

“Battles are accompanied by gunfire sounds, screams of pain, and large explosions. Large blood-splatter effects occur frequently, and several attacks cause enemies to explode into bloody chunks. Some areas depict mutilated body parts on the ground or falling from ceilings.”

One thing it likely isn’t, is a simple rerelease. Marking Quake’s 25th Anniversary back in June, Bethesda launched a number of rereleases. And it’s unlikely that they would launch another rerelease so soon after.

