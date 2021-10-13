A new ‘Star Wars’ game could be getting announced in December

Disney and Lucasfilm Games could be teasing a new Star Wars game reveal in December.

As reported in VGC, the companies launched “Bring Home the Bounty” yesterday (October 12), “a global consumer products, games, and publishing campaign” that will see “new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more” announced every Tuesday until the end of the year.

While the products shown so far are clothing and Funko Pops toys, if you look further down the calendar showing 12 announcements for the next 12 weeks, Week 10 (December 14) is illustrated with a game controller icon.

This fall, #BringHometheBounty! Check out new #StarWars inspired products and head over to https://t.co/1R3NTZ9xun to discover new launches every Tuesday. https://t.co/4NPCrEK4ad pic.twitter.com/gvWGDFkTQs — Star Wars (@starwars) October 12, 2021

While there’s no confirmation, the image suggests there will be a video game-related announcement, and going by the campaign, it would be something “new”. However, it’s not clear whether this could be a large-budget game or something smaller in scale.

There have already been a number of Star Wars game announcements in 2021, beginning early in January when Ubisoft announced it was working on a new open world Star Wars game, marking the end of almost eight years exclusivity with EA.

In February, a free-to-play title, Star Wars: Hunters was announced for Nintendo Switch and mobile, although little else has been seen of the game, save for a new cinematic trailer revealed last month.

Following months of insider speculation, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic – Remake was officially revealed last month as a PS5 timed exclusive.

A new game reveal could potentially be related to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which has not had a sequel officially announced, although back in August, EA confirmed the series will receive “continued investment”.

It could also be the action-focused game that Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream is reportedly working on, with rumours claiming the project has been in development for the last 18 months.

