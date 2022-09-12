A Nintendo Direct has been announced for tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow (September 13), though hasn’t shared what will be revealed.

The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled to stream on September 13, at 3PM BST / 7AM PT / 2PM ET. While Nintendo will stream the Direct on YouTube, it has shared that due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK version will not be livestreamed. Instead, a video of the Direct will be published at 4PM BST.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

According to Nintendo, the Direct will provide “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”

There are several games that have been announced to launch on the Switch over the coming months. Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope launches on October 20, while Bayonetta 3 is set to release on October 28. Looking further ahead, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launches on November 18 – meaning there’s plenty of games that this next Direct could share news on.

However, 2022’s later months are slightly quieter for Switch launches, meaning Nintendo could have some new games to announce. One such announcement could be a Nintendo Switch port of the The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker HD, which Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb has suggested will make an appearance. While nothing has been confirmed, Grubb was correct in predicting that a Direct was coming this week.

Another game that could make an appearance is Advance Wars 1 + 2, which was originally going to launch on April 8 but was delayed due to “recent world events”. A new release date is yet to be announced, meaning it could still arrive this year.

Nintendo’s latest release, Splatoon 3, launched on Friday (September 9). In NME‘s review of Splatoon 3, we gave the shooter four out of five stars and praised it as “the best-looking game on the Nintendo Switch.”

In other gaming news, Focus Entertainment has acquired Blackmill Games, the developer behind Verdun and Isonzo.