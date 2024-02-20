A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will air tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is scheduled for February 21, focusing on titles launching in the “first half of 2024” from its external partners.

The event will be hosted on the official YouTube channel at 2.00pm GMT (6.00am PST/7.00am MST/8.00am CST/9.00am EST). Approximately 25 minutes of information and footage of these games is expected to air, making this the longest Partner Showcase in the history of the console.

Naturally, there is a significant amount of speculation from fans about whether or not Microsoft titles like Hi-Fi Rush will show up in the Showcase.

Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s CEO of Gaming, confirmed that four titles are on their way to rival consoles though he stopped short of revealing which ones they were. Fans are fairly sure that Tango Gameworks‘ Hi-Fi Rush is inbound as dataminers found files that related to a potential Switch release.

Players are also assuming that Penny’s Big Breakaway is going to appear in the Partner Showcase because the platformer is expected to arrive in “early 2024” for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Further fuel to this fire has been added by the fact that previews of the game were published at the start of the month, with Kotaku Australia praising it as “a simple pleasure”.

Ubisoft assured that there would be “more news” for Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition at the start of this year too, following an accidental reveal of the game in November 2023.

The leaked ESRB rating of the 20th Anniversary Edition showed that the game was arriving for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. At this time though, none of those platforms have been announced by the developer.

Lastly, there is hope that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will materialise. The most recent update on the sequel’s status was that it was delayed from the first half of 2023 to a new undisclosed launch window.

“We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can,” said Team Cherry‘s marketing and publishing representative Matthew Griffin at the time.

In other gaming news, Sega described the Crazy Taxi reboot as an AAA game that would “[dig] into our legacy and [reimagine] several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe”.