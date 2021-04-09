A Nintendo Switch port for ‘Destroy All Humans!’ has been announced

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced a Nintendo Switch port for Destroy All Humans! Remake.

The publisher shared the news via social media on Thursday night, April 8. The announcement also included a new trailer for the game, including gameplay captured on the Nintendo Switch. The game will release on June 29.

Check out the trailer below.

The Nintendo Switch port of the game will include the Skin Pack DLC for free. The Skin Pack is currently available as a US$10 add-on for all other platforms via their respective digital storefronts. It comes with four new skins for players to dress Crypto up in, including an evil clown skin.

THQ Nordic has also announced two special editions for the game’s release on Nintendo Switch – the DNA Collector’s Edition and the Crypto-137 Edition. The DNA Collector’s Edition comes with a Crypto’N’Cow figurine, a keychain, six lithographs, an eye-popping stress toy, all in-game skins, and will come with a premium box.

The Crypto-137 Edition includes the keychain, six lithographs, all in-game skins, the stress toy and premium box along with a special Crypto-137 figurine and a Crypto backpack.

The PC and console version of the remake released in July last year, and received a three-and-a-half star review from NME’s Jordan Oloman, who praised the game for its remade graphics and its commitment to sticking to the authenticity of the original 2005 game.

In February this year, THQ Nordic appeared to be teasing a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2. The publisher shared a new promotional video on Steam that included a clone, known as Crypto-138, who is best known as the main protagonist of Destroy All Humans! 2. An official announcement has not been made.