‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’ could be coming to PlayStation Plus in July

July’s PlayStation Plus lineup might include A Plague Tale: Innocence, according to the leaker who predicted its sequel.

As spotted by VGC, the leak comes from Resetera forum user, Deluxera, who has claimed that the title will be making its way to the PlayStation subscription service next month.

Earlier this month (June 11) Deluxera originally leaked that the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem, was going to be revealed during the E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

The leak was later confirmed during the showcase, and in the same Resetera post, the user also predicted that a next-generation remaster of the game will be announced. This was also found to be true as it was confirmed on June 13.

They also went on to state: “If you are on PlayStation 5 don’t purchase it right now as it will be included on the July PSPlus.”

Sony has yet to reveal the lineup for July, but an announcement should be arriving near the end of the month. If Deluxera’s confirmed leaks are anything to go by, PlayStation players could be getting their hands on the 2019 title.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2022 and will be a day one Xbox Game Pass title.

Requiem will find the player embarking on an “emotional and breathtaking journey” as they follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a new quest.

Meanwhile, a Dead Space revival is reportedly in development at EA Motive, more sources claim.