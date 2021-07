As is the standard for the end of the month, Sony has detailed the games that will be joining PlayStation Plus in the coming days, and it’s another pretty decent month, with one PlayStation 5 game, and two games for PS4 that are playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility. The headline act, however, is ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’ which is only just getting the next-gen treatment, and will be available from July 6.