‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ gets its first gameplay trailer

Asobo Studio has released a trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem during last night’s The Game Awards live stream.

The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence has received its first gameplay trailer, showing the follow-ups gameplay in action.

“Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces,” says the game’s webpage, “After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.”

The game takes its tone from the Robert Louis Stevenson poem “Requiem”. The first game saw the pair of orphans being hunted by the Inquisition. Hugo’s curse will continue to be a driving force of the sequel. “When Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.”

Players will be able to explore A Plague Tale: Requiem’s rat-infested landscapes and “discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released in 2022 for the PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

