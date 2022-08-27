‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ wasn’t planned during ‘Innocence’ development

Asobo Studio has said that A Plague Tale: Requiem wasn’t in the cards during the development of the first game A Plague Tale: Innocence.

During a Gamescom 2022 interview with PCGames N, lead level designer Kevin Pinson explained that the sequel “was not a given” after Innocence was released.

“First, we know we’re a small team, since we were forty people – so we put all our hearts into [A Plague Tale] Innocence, and we did everything we wanted to do with the game,” Pinson explained. “And so seeing the reception to the game was phenomenal for us – we have read everything: every article, all the feedback.”

Even after the success of Innocence, the development of Requiem still wasn’t a certain project, with Pinson saying that when the team saw the reception, “we thought about what we wanted to do next.”

“We are narratively driven, so we thought about the story first,” he explained. “It made sense with the story to bring back Hugo and Amicia and follow their journey, and so that’s how we started. It’s basically the reception to the game that made us think about the next thing.”

With Requiem‘s upcoming release, right now Asobo Studio doesn’t have any plans for another game. Pinson said the team will see how it’s received after launch and will wait for feedback like the first game “to see what’s going on. We have nothing planned, that’s for sure.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the story of Hugo and Amicia and is set to launch on October 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch via a cloud version. Here’s everything we know so far about the sequel.

