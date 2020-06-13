A playable build of Ubisoft’s ‘Gods & Monsters’ has leaked on Stadia

Gods & Monsters is an upcoming game from developer Ubisoft and an early build has leaked onto Google Stadia.

The game appeared on the store’s homepage titled Orpheus, but has since been taken down. Players who managed to download the game discovered that the title was in fact the studio’s upcoming game Gods & Monsters.

Footage has emerged online via Reddit from players who managed to download the game before it was quickly removed. It’s an early build of the game, but gives an impression of what the general gameplay will be like as nothing as no footage has been shown since its initial E3 reveal in 2019.

Gods & Monsters seems to imitate elements from games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild with its stamina gauge and borrows assets from Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey‘s exploration and menu system. The latter is a result of the project being manned by members of Odyssey‘s development team.

The leaked version is a very early build and features unfinished character models, textures and performance issues. Nothing has been shown of Gods & Monsters since it was initially unveiled back in 2019 during Ubisoft’s E3 presentation. Viewers were treated to an announcement trailer, showcasing the art style of the project.

You can see the initial announcement trailer here.

Little is known about the game outside of the official site which describes Gods & Monsters as “a beautiful fantasy world where tricky puzzles, mysterious dungeons and heroic feats await.”

No release date for Gods & Monsters has been announced but is due to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The company has an event scheduled for July 12 titled Ubisoft Forward, which is set to bring new game reveals and news.