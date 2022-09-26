A ‘Pokémon’ “treasure hunt-style exhibition” is coming to Manchester

Art Through The Ages, a Pokémon treasure hunt-style exhibition, will come to Manchester’s Trafford Centre on October 17, remaining in place until just before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The exhibition, which is a showcase of “unique” art from Pokémon’s Red and Blue era, the Kanto region, will take over the Trafford Centre until November 13. Fans of the series can expect to go on a treasure hunt, although further details are yet to be confirmed.

The art experience was first teased on the Pokémon UK Twitter account yesterday (September 25), which called upon Manchester trainers to visit the main dome area of the Trafford Centre to join a “community art project”, and get a first look at why Pokémon is coming to the northern city.

It also featured a sparse grid wall which had a select few tiles coloured in Pikachu’s yellow as well as landscape colours of blue, green and brown.

Pokémon are taking over Trafford Centre in Manchester! 🎨🖌 Embark on a journey with Pokémon: Art through the Ages to discover unique art of Pokémon from the Kanto region in a treasure hunt-style exhibition from October 17–November 13! pic.twitter.com/VunbhTkzgT — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) September 26, 2022

Today (September 26) the true reason for the series’ appearance in Manchester was revealed on the same Twitter account, outlining the dates and details behind the Pokémon: Art Through The Ages exhibition.

The exhibition coincidentally ends just a few days before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where the trainer enrols in a school which is hosting an independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!”

More details are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks, so eager trainers should keep an eye on the Pokémon UK Twitter account for further information.

