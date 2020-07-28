A PS5 build leak hints at interchangeable faceplates

New leaked images of a PlayStation 5 build from a factory in China reveals that players could possibly customise the upcoming console to their fit their own visual preferences.

In a post found on Twitter discovered by ResetEra, leaked images of a PS5 being assembled in a Chinese factory have revealed that the insides of the next-gen console’s all-white faceplates will likely be snapped into place, and can be interchangeable with faceplates of other colours.

Some pics of the PlayStation 5 shell (added official PS5 photo for comparison) https://t.co/hBwmwoNOQd pic.twitter.com/IIhxJljmS3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 27, 2020

The leaked images corroborate a previous statement from Sony’s VP of UX design at PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin, that the PS5 will feature customisable hardware “in ways previous gens weren’t.”

A black variation of the PS5 is also expected to be revealed at some point in the future, since a black DualSense controller was featured in Sony’s The Future Of Gaming announcement trailer. When asked if a black version of the console will be available, MacLaurin teased “maybe”.

The latest leak comes days after a ‘Special Limited Luxury Edition’ of the PlayStation 5 in a 24K gold finish was revealed by luxury firm Truly Exquisite. A cheaper 18K rose gold edition and a platinum variation were also revealed.

In other PS5 news, Sony has confirmed that players will be given ample notice before pre-orders for the upcoming console go live. PlayStation global head of marketing, Ed Lempel, said in a statement: “I think it’s safe to say: we will let you know when pre-order will happen. It’s not going to happen within minutes notice.“

“We’re going to, at some point, let you know when you can pre-order a PlayStation 5, so please don’t feel like you have to run out to go line-up anywhere,” he added. Sony’s confirmation of a notice period before pre-ordering followed a hands-on showcase of the PS5 DualSense controller.