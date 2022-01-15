A PS5 version of ‘Apex Legends’ may be launching soon

Developer Respawn Entertainment may be about to release a dedicated PS5 version of its hit battle royale Apex Legends.

At present, PS5 gamers wanting to play the game have to play the PS4 build of the game, enabled by the Sony console’s backwards compatibility. However, that seems set to change, as a PS5 native version has been spotted by reliable PlayStation patch tracker, PlayStation Size (thanks, VGC).

The PS5 version of Apex Legends is predicted to be greater than 80GB in size, although any updates that come with the download may increase that. Unfortunately, there’s no indication on when the native release will arrive, and Respawn Entertainment has yet to officially announce anything.

The existence of a PS5 update for Apex Legends could also prove to be good news for Xbox Series X gamers too, who similarly must currently play the Xbox One version of the game. While players on Xbox Series X or PS5 currently enjoy a slightly boosted experience, with the game hitting a 1440p resolution, a new generation version of the game coming to Sony consoles would likely mean that Respawn and publisher EA are planning a generational leap across the board.

An upgrade for the game has been in the works since at least 2020, although both developer and publisher have been tight-lipped on what PS5 and Xbox Series X might offer Apex Legends. However, in February 2021, Steven Ferreira – team director at Respawn Vancouver – said on Reddit that “120 FPS is one of our goals” and that although the team “can’t promise anything”, a higher frame rate “is high on the priority list”.

