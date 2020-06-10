A remake of Bill Gates’ first-ever game released for Apple TV

App developer XVision has made their iOS app DONKEY.APP, a remake of Bill Gates’ first-ever game, 1981’s DONKEY.BAS, available for Apple TV.

DONKEY.BAS is a simple driving game that was written by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and one of the company’s earliest employees Neil Konzen. It was packaged with the original IBM PC in 1981 and ran on MS-DOS.

The updated DONKEY.APP game now supports 4K resolution on a TV for the first time. The game was originally released in 2017 for the iOS and Apple Watch, and is the second remake of DONKEY.BAS by XVision.

Back in 2012, the developer released their first recreation of the game, also titled DONKEY.BAS, which featured a new mode that increased the game’s difficulty as the player racked up points.

Check out DONKEY.APP on the App Store here.

In other mobile gaming news, MegaCrit Games has announced that its popular deck-building roguelike game, Slay The Spire, will be released for iOS sometime in June. An Android version is also in the works, but the company says they are “not quite ready to talk about releas yet”.

Slay The Spire was originally released on PC, Mac and Linux in January 2019. The game has since been ported for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has updated plans for its upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, due ot the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that going forward the company is focusing on players’ experiences, rather than the number of consoles sold.

“We want to make sure we’re providing the right value to customers. Price is going to be important. But our strategy is centred around the player, not the device,” he said. “If this is not the year when a family wants to make a decision to buy a new Xbox, that’s OK.”