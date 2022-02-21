A second ‘Fire Emblem’ game may be released this year

Rumours suggest that a second Fire Emblem game could be on its way this year.

That’s the thinking behind Emily Rodgers’ recent posts on Famiboards. Originally spotted by VGC, the insider – who has a strong track record – says the title is currently in development.

In the post, Rodgers explains that she has “mentioned before…this game is nearly finished with its development”. She adds that Intelligent Systems has had “over 3+ years to develop this game”, suggesting they “received assistance from a support studio”.

As she mentions, in 2017 Nintendo released two games in the franchise – Fire Emblem: Warriors and Fire Emblem: Echoes. She thinks history could repeat itself, due to the fact that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is already due for release in 2022.

However, there is a chance it won’t work out. Rodgers suggests that Nintendo could see its Autumn lineup as “already stacked” and instead push the new title to early 2023. Her main line of thought is that she doesn’t think “Bayonetta 3 is a big enough title to carry an entire month on its own”. The options, she reckons, is either a new Fire Emblem or Metroid Prime HD to back up Bayonetta 3.

In the past, Rodgers has been a reliable source for Nintendo news before it becomes official. For now though, we only know that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is due for release on June 24. It’s a Musou style game akin to the Dynasty Warriors series. Elsewhere, Bayonetta 3 is currently in development by PlatinumGames.

