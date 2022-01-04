A Sony patent suggesting a player coaching system has been discovered

A new Sony Interactive Entertainment patent for a coaching system for players has been discovered.

As noticed by VGC, the method described in the patent refers to when a player had “fallen below a skill threshold” during a passage of play.

This works by showing a section of pre-recorded gameplay overlayed on the screen to show the player how to progress through the area of the game.

Advertisement

The system will seemingly be used “to reduce the frustration of players of various game genres in learning a new game”.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 features a system-level tips system wherein developers can integrate video guides and other walkthrough hints for certain triggers in-game.

This has been used in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Astro’s Playroom and Demon’s Souls, but it’s been less consistently integrated by third-party developers.

Another recent SIE patent application is suggesting a system where “disruptive behaviour” in multiplayer games can be identified and attributed to a player or play space.

Published on the World Intellectual Property Organisation website, the patent application titled “methods and systems for processing disruptive behaviour within multi-player video game” was filed back in May of this year, with it being published this month.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Nvidia has announced a brand new graphics card, the ultra-high-end RTX 3090 Ti. While the card had been rumoured for some time, it was finally confirmed at CES 2022. There is no price information or release date at this time, but according to The Verge, the RTX 3090 Ti will include 40 teraflops of GPU performance, outmatching the previous entry in the family, the RTX 3090 by 11%.