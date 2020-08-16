‘A Total War Saga: Troy’ received 7.5 million downloads in its first 24 hours

Sega has announced that A Total War Saga: Troy was downloaded by 7.5 million players in the game’s opening 24 hours.

Read More: How serious simulator games made their way into the mainstream

The title launched exclusively for PC players on the Epic Games Store and offered the incentive of being completely free to anyone who downloads the game in the first 24 hours.

While an unusual method, A Total War Saga: Troy has proven to be a success by pulling in a wealth of players. Now, if anyone wishes to dive in they will have to commit to the full retail price of £34.99GBP/$49.99USD.

Advertisement

“We were optimistic but we couldn’t have predicted this level of excitement,” said chief product officer Rob Bartholomew in a press release.

“It’s been incredible to work with Epic on giving this brand new release away for free. Now we get to welcome so many strategy players – new and old – to experience this incredible Saga. We’re very happy.”

A Total War Saga: Troy exclusivity to the Epic Games Store is only set to last for the first year, after which the game will then be available to purchase on Steam.

It was announced back in June that A Total War Saga: Troy would be free for the first 24 hours and Sega recognised that some fans won’t be happy about the exclusivity agreement.

“Some won’t like the Epic Game Store exclusivity [but] feel like this is a great opportunity in a lot of ways,” Sega stated at the time, before further adding that it has “no plans for future games to be Epic exclusives.”

Advertisement

In related news, Sega is set to release a Yakuza: Like A Dragon in the West later this year. A November date has been announced, however a specific date remains to be seen.