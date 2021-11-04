A truck full of GeForce GPUs has been stolen in California

A truck full of GeForce graphics cards valued between $330 and up to $1960 each has been stolen in a robbery in California.

The news was confirmed by EVGA product manager, Jacob Freeman, who explained that a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards were stolen from a truck on its way from San Francisco to the company’s Southern California distribution centre.

Posting on the EVGA forums, Freeman explained that EVGA will not register or honour the warranty or upgrade claims on any of the stolen GeForce cards. He also reminded readers that it is a criminal and civil offence to “buy or receive” property that has been stolen, citing California Penal Code section 496(a).

Advertisement

Videocardz reminded consumers to check that any GeForce graphics cards they buy are from a legal source. It recommends asking sellers for proof of purchase or even a serial code to verify that it isn’t from the stolen truck.

The value of the graphics cards suggests that anything from the GeForce RTX 3060 up to 3090 models are likely to have been stolen in the robbery.

GPU shortages have been a huge issue lately with finding a graphics card likely to continue to be harder. Because of that, prices are soaring thanks to people being desperate to get hold of an upgrade meaning that theft is likely to be tempting.

The STMicro CEO explained earlier this year that he expects chip shortages to not resolve until the “first half of 2023” due to global pressures.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, EA thinks NFT and blockchain games are “the future”.

It’s also recently been disclosed that Mafia 3 developer, Hangar 13, was working on a multiplayer game with superheroes until it was cancelled.