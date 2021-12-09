A ‘Warhammer: Age of Sigmar’ game is on its way from Nexon

Nexon has announced it is working on a Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar game.

In a press release, Nexon has stated it has come to a licensing agreement with Games Workshop to develop and publish a “new Virtual World” based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. Age of Sigmar is Warhammer‘s reboot of the original Warhammer fantasy universe.

In the press release, Games Workshop’s head of licensing, Jon Gillard, stated that “as one of the world’s largest game publishers, Nexon is the ideal long-term strategic partner to bring Warhammer Age of Sigmar to life in a unique new way that will appeal to gamers the world over.” He continued, “Nexon’s world-class live operations and infrastructure offers exciting opportunities for engaging current and new Warhammer fans in this massive universe. We’re really excited to see the fruits of this collaboration over the coming years.”

While there are no images or release date for the game, there are a few details about what to expect. Nexon has stated that the “new Virtual World will feature a socially interactive player-versus-environment world supported by Nexon’s world-class live operations for sustaining the fun with new content and service”.

Sounds vague? Understandably so given the relatively early announcement for the game. It does continue with a few clearer details. The press release explains that “players will command the war hosts of the God-King Sigmar and his allies as they fight to reignite hope and bring order back to the realms.” It adds that “each season, players will collect characters and enter new realms. Each character comes with unique options, stories and gameplay.” In addition, players will be able to customise their characters and work together to retake sections of the Realm.

Effectively, the game sounds like it’s going to be a co-operative focused combat game that works across numerous seasons.

The game will be released on PC, console, and mobile. No details are available on which consoles just yet. The official genre for the game is “PvE Multiplayer RPG Virtual World”.

Nexon ís best known for mobile games as well as titles including MapleStory. It’s responsible for maintaining over 80 titles.

