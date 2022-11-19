A ‘Warzone 2.0’ bug is locking players out of the game unless they purchase ‘Modern Warfare 2’

Warzone 2.0 players are encountering a bug locking them out of the game unless they buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

While Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 both share a client launcher, the two games exist independently of each other. As a free-to-play title, players do not need to own Modern Warfare 2, or any other Call of Duty product in order to play.

That’s when things work as intended, anyway. Players have flocked to Reddit to complain about the bug, which seems to be quite a wide-spread issue. The bug in question seems to be triggered after players have already finished several matches, and are trying to start a new one, to be welcomed with the message “Purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access to everything,” locking them out of the game. Players are also reporting that restarting the game does not fix the bug.

“Since yesterday I played probably around 6 Warzone 2.0 matches with no problem,” said user Unf0cused on Reddit. “Now when I try to play it, when I click ‘Battle Royale Solos’ I get the “Purchase Modern Warfare II to have access to everything” window (I’ve also tried the other BR variants with the same result). I’ve restarted the game and my PC, but that didn’t help.”

Several similar threads on the game’s subreddit have popped up complaining of the same issue, with nobody seeming to have found a workaround just yet – as they have for a number of other bugs in the game, many of which have now been addressed.

While the issue isn’t specifically mentioned on the Warzone 2.0 Trello page, there is (at the time of writing) an entry that states “the Play Again button after a match has been disabled while we investigate an issue,” which could well be related to this bug.

It’s just the latest problem in what has been a difficult launch for Warzone 2.0. Despite releasing just days ago on December 16, the game has a “mostly negative” rating on Steam, with players complaining about issues with the nickname system, “constant” lag and the “never ending series of menus that are both useless and unintuitive”.

