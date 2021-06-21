A wipe seems to be coming to ‘Escape From Tarkov’ soon

Despite not confirming a wipe in Escape From Tarkov, Battlestate Games seems to be gearing up for one.

When asked about a possible upcoming wipe on The Team Podcast (May 16), game director Nikita Buyanov said: “Wipe is not planned. I can’t tell you more, but wipe is not planned right now. We don’t plan to do it in the next weeks or months.” When asked the same question at E3 2021 (June 13) he reiterated with “I can’t tell you.”

Players have received an in-game mission to observe a meeting between some of existing bosses, and the lab has also been opening up without the need for items.

In the PC game Escape From Tarkov, a wipe means that every player in the game loses all of their progress when the update hits. The last time this happened was on December 24 of last year.

Some fans on r/EscapefromTarkov still think a wipe is coming, as the game has had plenty of events and changes recently that potentially indicate one is on the way. For example the labs area is free to enter according to this translated in-game newspaper.

This usually requires a lab access keycard, and making entrance free significantly alters Escape From Tarkov’s in-game economy, which only typically happens before a wipe. User SUNTZU said: “Was a little skeptical on whether or not these events meant wipe was incoming, until they made labs free to enter.”

“Because up until then, they hadn’t messed with the economy too much by adding bosses on every map. However now that labs is free, I am convinced wipe must be on the way.”

Players have also received an in-game mission to observe a meeting between the existing bosses, who have gathered on the Reserve map. Killa was spotted on Factory, when he is usually on Interchange.

