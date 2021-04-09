‘Abandoned’ developers clear up rumours surrounding Kojima’s involvement

The developers of Abandoned have clarified the truth about rumours that the game will be a Kojima Productions game.

The rumours reached a point where Blue Box Game Studios – the developers behind Abandoned – took to their own website to issue a statement. In it, they explained their studio was a small group, independent from any involvement with Kojima Productions.

The confusion appears to have arisen from their assistance provided to bigger studios over the years, but Abandoned is their first solo project which has no ties to any other developers.

Their full response read:

“We received several emails regarding the Hideo Kojima rumour. We have no association with Hideo Kojima nor do we claim to have any association nor was it our intention to claim such a statement. We are a small group of developers working on a passionate title we wanted to work on for a long time.

“We have been assisting other studios in the past with their projects and we wanted to work on our very first big project. While it is true that we’ve been working on small projects in the past, we certainly didn’t use that for marketing purposes. We hope this has clarified this matter and hope to see you all in our very first gameplay reveal of Abandoned.”

A teaser trailer was released for Abandoned yesterday (April 8), along with the game announcement and the fact that it will be a PS5 release. In a new Playstation blog post Hasan Kahraman, game director at Blue Box Game Studios, revealed the cinematic title alongside a new teaser trailer.

Kahraman shared that the studio is currently working on Abandoned and the title is at an “early development stage”, with the studio currently focused on “crafting a cinematic style, first-person story”.

More information, as well as a release date, is set to be revealed before Abandoned launches on PS5 in Q4 2021.