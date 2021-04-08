‘Abandoned’ is a new PS5 survial horror game coming later this year

Sony has announced that Abandoned, a brand new first-person horror survival game, is set to release on PS5 later this year.

In a new Playstation blog post Hasan Kahraman, game director at Blue Box Game Studios, revealed the cinematic title alongside a new teaser trailer.

Kahraman shared that the studio is currently working on Abandoned and the title is at an “early development stage”, with the studio currently focused on “crafting a cinematic style, first-person story”.

According to the game director, the story of Abandoned follows Jason Longfield who wakes up in a strange forest not remembering hwo he got there. Jason soon finds out that he was kidnapped and brought there for a “dark purpose”, and he must survive in order to escape.

The blog post also details features the PS5 title will include. Kahraman said, “We want to deliver a uniquely personal gameplay experience, one that feels realistic.” Every event in-game will influence the player, for example, if Jason is out of breath or afraid, gunfire accuracy will suffer and the unlike other action shooters, “firing weapons in Abandoned will be realistically slow.”

Additionally, as this game will be exclusive to PS5, the game will take advantage of the DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio. Pulling the trigger on a loaded or unloaded gun will be emphasised through hapticn feedback and 3D audio will help shape player decisions.

Abandoned will also run at 60FPS and be rendered at a native 4K resolution, using the PS5 technology. Blue Box Game Studios will make the environmental quality “as close to the real thing as possible”.

More information, as well as a release date, is set to be revealed before Abandoned launches on PS5 in Q4 2021.