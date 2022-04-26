‘Ace Attorney’ is getting a 20th anniversary concert this May

Capcom will be hosting an Ace Attorney 20th anniversary concert later this year, with a live stream so it can be viewed globally.

The orchestra will be held on May 7 at the Bunkamura Orchard Hall in Shibuya, Tokyo. If you’re curious to see what music will be featured at the Ace Attorney event, you can head to the official website. Tracks like ‘Phoenix Wright – Objection!’ And ‘The Great Ace Attorney Suite’ will be played by the orchestra. The event will take place at 10 AM BST/ 11 AM CEST, and tickets cost £21 (3500 yen), including if you are just attending via live stream.

A seven-minute-long clip from last year’s orchestra was provided as an example of the kind of thing people can expect from the performance.

The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will be the ones to perform the Ace Attorney tracks, and have previously performed some of the Genshin Impact soundtrack, as well as last year’s Ace Attorney orchestra. Like last time, Hirofumi Kurita will act as conductor. Takayuki Kondo, Eiji Takemoto, and Kenn, the Japanese voices of Phoenix Wright, Miles Edgeworth, and Apollo Justice, will also be present at the event, with Takemoto serving as an MC.

Earlier this month, Capcom announced that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a 19th-century take on the Ace Attorney format, has sold over 500,000 copies across Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. “Yes! The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide!” wrote the official Twitter account. “Thank you to all of our passionate fans who have made this game a great success!”

