Activision Blizzard announces staff vaccine mandate removal

Activision Blizzard has removed the Covid-19 staff vaccine mandate, saying it’s no longer required for office work.

As reported by Kotaku, in a company-wide email sent from Activision Blizzard executive Brian Bulatao, it was said that all employees are expected to return to the office in June, following the Covid-19 stay-at-home restrictions.

Shared by ABK Worker Alliance’s Jessica Gonzalez on Twitter, the publisher will not be enforcing proof of vaccination to be allowed back in the office.

LEAKED: Brian Bulatao emailed all of ABK to talk returning to office in June. They will not be enforcing proof of vaccination. I’m sure the ‘benefits’ of in person collaboration is actually so employees organizing can be followed and monitored closely. Do not die for this company pic.twitter.com/MSOwWVYBR3 — Jessica Gonzalez 💙 is a chair 🪑 (@_TechJess) March 31, 2022

“Effective immediately, we are lifting our vaccine mandate for all US employees,” Bulatao wrote in the email. “This means that employees no longer need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to the office.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen businesses and other indoor venues across the US lift vaccine requirements, and we feel it is important to align our site protocols with local guidance,” he continued. “While this change in policy addresses our current state in the pandemic, we know the situation is ever-evolving and we will continue to monitor the risks for Covid-19 in all areas where we operate.”

Bulatao also wrote in the email that although proof of vaccination is no longer required to return to the office, employees will be asked to share their Covid-19 vaccination status with the company for its records in any case. “Having this information readily available will allow us to act quickly – and pivot if necessary – if we see a future spike in cases,” the executive explained.

Elsewhere, four US Senators, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Sheldon Whitehouse, have accused Microsoft of protecting Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick following the company’s recent controversy regarding multiple misconduct allegations.

In other news, a brand new Overwatch anniversary event will release on April 5 and feature new and returning skins.