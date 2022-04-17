Activision Blizzard asks players about NFTs and crypto in recent survey

Activision Blizzard has been sending out a survey to some of its player base, with questions aiming to gauge player interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other emerging trends.

As spotted by GameRant, players of Activision Blizzard games are being sent a survey from YouGov – a research and analytics group that sends out and collects survey data – asking a series of questions, with some focusing on NFTs, cryptocurrency and play-to-earn game mechanics.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of the survey, which read: “How interested are you in the following emerging/future trends in gaming?” with the categories including ultra or photorealistic graphics, cloud streaming, metaverse gaming experiences, play-to-earn gaming (earn cryptocurrency, NFTs, or real currency) and NFTs themselves.

So it seems Blizzard/Activision is trying to see if players are interested in crypto and n.f*t in games. I got a survey from them and it is on the survey. I said very disinterested to them. pic.twitter.com/dIT4bVokDK — Okage Tadaka BlackLivesMatter StopAsianHate (@OTadaka) April 16, 2022

Advertisement

Another Twitter user highlighted how the survey ended by taking participants to the Battle.net shop, Activision Blizzard’s own game sale platform. Whilst this does not indicate that Activision Blizzard will be committing to NFTs, it heavily suggests that the company is considering adding them and cryptocurrency play-to-earn mechanics into its games.

Back in March, Deus Ex creator Warren Spector called out NFTs, saying they are “ridiculous”.

“I’m literally going to have people giving me hell about what I’m about to say, but I really don’t think I care. NFTs are ridiculous,” Spector explained. “I do not understand why anybody would want to climb on that bandwagon. Ownership of virtual goods that can be instantly reproduced in unlimited quantities. Who thinks that’s a good idea?”

Like Activision Blizzard, Sega also mentioned its interest in NFTs recently, as the company said they were part of the natural extension of the games industry like social networking or game streaming.

Advertisement

In other news, Final Fantasy 14 is currently undergoing problems with its housing lottery system, as producer Naoki Yoshida vows to fix the issue.