Activision Blizzard contractors to get better pay and paid time off

Contract workers at Activision Blizzard have been given improved pay and paid time off for their work at the company.

This includes an increase of the minimum hourly rate for temporary employees at the to $17 per hour (or around £12). Other details of the changes for contract workers were outlined by Jessica Gonzales on Twitter, an Activision Blizzard employee. This accompanies work from ABetterABK, a group of employees from the company working towards better conditions for employees.

Today ABK workers are celebrating a huge victory for our contract workers. This is a result of collective action and there is more work to do! 🙌🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/PNJCTX0DbX — Jessica Gonzalez 💙 For the Alliance! (@BlizzJess) November 9, 2021

The changes include the addition of 13 paid holidays for contractors each year, starting in 2022, and the addition of new sick leave days as well. Illustrating that the pressure from ABetterABK appears to be working.

“As a part of Activision Blizzard’s efforts to make its workplace supportive and more inclusive, company leadership has been working for some time to enhance and improve benefits provided to temporary contract and third-party agency workers,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told Kotaku via email.

ABetterABK also tweeted before this on November 4: “We have learned from contractors across ABK that they are being forced to take mandatory unpaid leave during the holidays, putting them in immediate financial and housing crisis. Displacing workers who help create the products that generate ABK’s revenue is inhumane.”

This action for contract workers is hopefully one step of many, as a former Blizzard employee said on Twitter: “This is a improvement for contractors for sure but this isn’t enough. Not only for contractors but also full-time employees. Many full-time employees barely make more than contractors.”

This all also follows the recent news that both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 have been delayed, alongside the departure of company co-leader Jen Oneal stepped down after just a few months.

