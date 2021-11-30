Activision Blizzard Senior Test Analyst leaves following inaction over abuse allegations

A senior test analyst is leaving Activision Blizzard, and has written a scorching resignation notice in which she directly calls out company CEO Bobby Kotick’s inaction.

Jessica Gonzalez, a member of A Better ABK, wrote in her letter:

“Hello ABK, unfortunately, this is a goodbye message. It’s been a journey over the years, and I have made the decision to leave Blizzard by putting my wellbeing first”.

My resignation from Blizzard Entertainment pic.twitter.com/eJeTsYGFv8 — Jessica Gonzalez 💙 #FireBobbyKotick (@BlizzJess) November 30, 2021

She then announced that she would be joining a financial tech company, and would be leaving game development entirely.

“There are good people in the industry, and I believe with enough education and awareness ABK can be a great place to be. There’s lots of work to do still and I am mentally wounded from this fight”

She concludes her letter by targeting the CEO of Activision Blizzard Bobby Kotick personally:

“To @bkotick: Your inaction and refusal to take accountability is driving out great talent and the products will suffer until you are removed from your position as CEO. This may seem harsh, but you had years to fix the culture and look at where the company currently stands.”

The company is currently facing a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing and another by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recently, the heads of Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox have all revealed to their employees that they’re evaluating their relationship with Activision Blizzard following these allegations. Phil Spencer of Xbox said the company is “evaluating all aspects” of its relationship with Activision Blizzard.

