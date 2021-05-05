Activision Blizzard plans to “triple” size of franchise development teams

Activision Blizzard has announced plans to “triple the size” of several of its development teams by the end of next year.

During its Q1 2021 earnings call on May 4, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick revealed that the company is looking to hire more than 2000 developers in the next two years, citing greater “demand” for the company’s content and games. He also noted that this would “triple” the size of certain development teams, as compared to 2019.

“As we look ahead, demand for our content has never been stronger,” Kotick said, per PC Gamer. “We continue to ramp our investment in creative and development talent, especially with increased competition from Chinese companies and platform providers, and this will allow us to better serve our players.

“From the start of 2020 through the end of next year we intend to hire more than 2000 developers. We plan to triple the size of certain franchise teams compared to those team sizes in 2019, and we have aggressive hiring plans around the world including new studios or major expansion in Poland, China, Australia and Canada.”

Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre later reiterated the company’s expanded hiring plans, saying that “with our strategy of increasing game content and frequency, as well as doubling down on live operations, we must and we have to continue to grow our developer base”.

Elsewhere during the call, Alegre also confirmed that this year’s premium Call Of Duty game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games. While a firm launch date has not been announced, he noted that the game “is looking great and on track for its fall release”.