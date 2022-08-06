Activision Blizzard’s mobile games were top earner last quarter

Activision Blizzard has published a financial report that shows that more than half of the total revenue came from mobile games in the last quarter, more than PC and console games combined.

The report covers the three months up to and including June 30, during which time Activision Blizzard earned £273.4million ($332million) from PC games, and £309.6million ($376million) from console sales. Staggeringly, from “mobile and ancillary” sales the company brought in £684.3million ($831million) therefore accounting for more than 50 per cent of total income.

If Activision Blizzard were to include income from their “Other” category, which includes income from the Overwatch and Call of Duty leagues as well as its distribution business, which is at an impressive £86.5million ($105million), it still would be less than 50 per cent of its total revenue.

Advertisement

At the same point last year console and mobile revenues were much more competitive with one another. Consoles accounted for approximately 32 per cent of the total income, whilst mobile saw around 35 per cent. PC brought in 27 per cent.

This shows an unmistakable growth year on year for mobile. PC and consoles declined sharply, whilst mobile grew 5 per cent. The majority of Activision Blizzard’s income came from King, the mobile game publisher Activision acquired in 2016, which was responsible for more than 82 per cent of the total mobile revenue. King are the company behind Candy Crush, the US’ most successful mobile game for five consecutive years.

Diablo Immortal is another mobile game that comes from Activision Blizzard, and has faced extreme criticism regarding its monetisation, yet has achieved a massive 30 million players just two months since launching. On the other hand, it is the company’s worst rated game.

In other news, after a string of rumours and leaks, Tactics Ogre: Reborn has finally been announced and has received backlash over the price and graphics.