Activision confirms ‘Call of Duty’ will receive a “premium” release in 2023

Activision has confirmed that it will release “the next full premium release” of the Call of Duty franchise in 2023.

During the publisher’s third quarter financial results on Monday (November 7), Activision announced its plans to build “on its current momentum” throughout 2023, including plans for “the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms.”

As reported by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, the “premium” release could be a significant expansion to the recently released Modern Warfare 2. “Let me make this super clear,” Schreier said. “The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024”.

“Next year there will be a Modern Warfare 2 “premium” (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer,” he continued. “It’s supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that’s why they call it a “full” release. But it’s more MW2”.

Let me make this super clear:

– The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

– Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II "premium" (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

– It's supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that's why they call it a "full" release. But it's more MWII https://t.co/jXKAiMFcTf — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

He went on to confirm that he’s “not actually sure” if players will need to own the current version of Modern Warfare 2 in order to play the rumoured expansion, but that it would contain a continuation of the single-player campaign. “It’s called a full premium release because they’re probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content.” Schreier said.

However, it’s worth noting that Activision is yet to confirm anything that Schreier has suggested.

Activision also claimed on Monday that Modern Warfare 2 continues to be the fastest-selling instalment in the series following its October 28 release date. NME previously reported that the game had made over $1billion (£872million) in the first ten days of its release.

In other gaming news, Dead Cells has introduced six new indie crossovers to the game with its Everyone is Here Vol. 2 update, which is available now for PC. The update will be coming to consoles in the near future, but has no confirmed date just yet.