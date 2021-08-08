Activision confirms ‘Modern Warfare 3’ remaster is not happening

Following leaked claims earlier in the year that a Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remaster was in the works, Activision has expressly denied that the remaster exists.

READ MORE: California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment

Rumours of a Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remaster have been circulating since November 2020, with a leaker alleging that the remaster was still in the works in May of this year.

However last Friday (August 6), an Activision spokesperson speaking to Charlie Intel has confirmed that there are no plans in the works: “A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist. Any reports otherwise are incorrect.”

Advertisement

Leaker The MW2 Ghost, who was one of the figures claiming a remaster was coming, has addressed Activision’s statement. They believe that “I do think it is cancelled” but alleged that it was previously in the works but has been scrapped following a broken contract with Sony.

If I’m being honest, I do think it is cancelled for now Lining up with that broken contract is also the fact the Soap bundle JUST released… like it was saved for MW3 remastered.. — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) August 6, 2021

Activision has previously remastered the first two Modern Warfare entries. In 2016, Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare received a full remaster as part of Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare, while the campaign of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was remastered in 2020.

This statement comes as fans learn increasingly more about the next Call Of Duty game, which will launch on both current and last-gen platforms and has been confirmed to arrive during quarter four of 2021. Fans believe a recent tease means the game could be called Call Of Duty Vanguard, however an official name is yet to be announced.

In other news, Season Five of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on August 12 and adds a Double Agent mode, more perks, new maps and more.

Advertisement

The new mode is described as a “multiplayer party experience” where team members must work undercover to either sabotage other players or find the traitor.