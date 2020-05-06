Activision confirms new ‘Call Of Duty’ game is on track to release this year

Activision Blizzard’s new Chief Operating Officer and President Daniel Alegre has confirmed that this year’s new Call Of Duty game is currently on schedule to release before the end of the year. The announcement was made through an investor call to share the company’s results for the first quarter of the year.

While no additional information regarding the game’s direction was revealed, Alegre stated that the game is “on track for later this year,” despite the development team having to work from home given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alegre also announced that two titles “based on library IP” from Activision are currently in development. These titles will not be Call Of Duty releases, but rather products from Activision’s long list of existing content. It is currently unknown what these two titles are.

Advertisement

During the call, Alegre also confirmed that October 2019’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is now the best-selling game of all time within the franchise. The franchise’s newest entry, the free-to-play battle royale Warzone, also hit big numbers, with over 60 million players in two months since the game’s launch.

Since then, the game has drawn in a steady flow of new players, as Infinity Ward constantly updates it with new content. Last week, Warzone received its latest update, in which a new Most Wanted Contract mode was introduced. The new mode allows gamers to voluntarily put a bounty on themselves for all squads in Verdansk to try and claim. Warzone has also been announced for next-gen consoles.

Advertisement