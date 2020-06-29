Activision is bringing 200 player matches to ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Activision‘s Call Of Duty: Warzone is receiving an increased player match count to 200 players on June 30.

Read More: Battle royales are changing the way we play video games for the better

In an update which is being dubbed as “Season Four Reloaded”, new changes are coming to both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. Players will be able to engage in 200 player matches for a limited-time through the Battle Royale Quads mode, allowing teams of four to drop into the fight together. This is a raise of 50 players from the modes original 150.

Further implementations are also being made on top of the inclusion of a 200 player mode. New contracts will also be available in the form of Supply Runs. Once activated players will be alerted to the nearest buy station and must race against a time limit to receive a discount on purchases.

Advertisement

Warzone is also adding new gear with Spotter Scopes. In a blog post by Activision, these new items are described as a “re-usable scope [that] allows you to scan the environment around you and mark enemies without being detected.”

A Warzone starter pack will also become available to purchase, offering players COD points, blueprints, skins and XP boosts.

Outside of Warzone, players who own the full Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare package will be granted access to a new multiplayer map titled Cheshire Park, based around the same park in London.

A new mode is being added to the traditional multiplayer experience called Team Defender. Using the idea of Capture The Flag, but instead there will only be one flag for players to capture. Each team will be tasked to either defend their teammate possessing the flag or attack the opposing team to retrieve it for themselves.

Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare dropped earlier this month (June), which brought an array of new maps, modes and a new battle pass for players to work their way through. The new update sets to add even more to the current season.