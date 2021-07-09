Activision is taking action against AI-powered ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ cheats

Activision has started taking action against people promoting the use of AI-powered auto-aim software in games like Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to the Anti-Cheat Police Department, “The cheat uses machine learning and sends input to your controller whenever it sees a valid target. All you have to do is aim in the general area and the machine will do the work for you.”

This sort of cheat, which apparently utilises PC passthrough via network streaming or a capture card to bypass console platform security, is a relatively new problem for console gaming.

They noted “it will certainly not be an easy job to detect these types of cheats”. But it seems Activision are aware of it and taking action. YouTube videos promoting the software have already started being taken down and streamers have been banned mid-broadcast. The software is still available to buy though.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

Earlier this year, Raven Software revealed it had already permanently banned half a million players from Call of Duty: Warzone for cheating or using illegal hacks. However, many players claimed their accounts had been hacked and these bans were unfair.

It’s part of an ongoing campaign from Raven Software to make the Call of Duty franchise a fairer place. In a blog post from the start of year, the developer wrote, “We continue to dedicate resources 24/7 to identify and combat cheats, including aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors and any third party software that is used to manipulate game data or memory.”

“There’s no place for cheating,” the post continues. “We’re committed to this cause. We are listening and will not stop in our efforts.”

In other news, it looks like there will be a new Call of Duty game this year, after details of the game appeared on PSN and battle.net under the codename slipstream.

There are also rumours that Activision is developing another Call of Duty title for mobile, following the success of 2019’s Call of Duty: Mobile.