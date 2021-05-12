Activision job posts hint at potential ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ mobile port

Activision has hinted that a Call Of Duty: Warzone mobile port could be in development after posting several jobs on LinkedIn last week.

The developer is hiring with a focus on “live operations and content expansion across Call Of Duty”. In the LinkedIn post, Activision states its development teams are “dedicated to mobile”.

There are over 50 positions on Activision’s careers website, all related to mobile development. The positions were posted by Activision Mobile, the team who previously worked on Call Of Duty: Mobile.

Each job listing mentions a mobile title currently in development, although there are no specific references to a Call Of Duty: Warzone port.

Activision also sparked rumours of a mobile Warzone port last year ,after advertising the position of “Executive Producer, Features (WZM)”.

The job listing stated the successful candidate would need to “harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation”.

Call Of Duty: Warzone is Activision’s take on the battle royale genre, which features large-scale battles between groups of up to 100 players.

Other titles in the genre such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds already have mobile ports on iOS and Android.

