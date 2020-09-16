Activision possibly working on mobile port of ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Activision might be working on a mobile version of its popular battle royale game Call Of Duty: Warzone, according to an official job listing.

The new listing was for an “Executive Producer, Features (WZM),” posted on Activision’s official website. The job description included a direct mention of a Warzone Mobile title, as well as a reference to “a new AAA mobile FPS in the Call Of Duty franchise”.

Two bullet points in the listing also noted that successful applicants would be required to “harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation”, as well as work to “improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes”.

Activision has yet to confirm whether it’s working on a mobile port of Warzone. However, the original listing has since been removed; it has been “filled”, according to the link that was archived by PC Gamer.

If a mobile version of Call Of Duty: Warzone is indeed in the works, it would be the second handheld version of a Call Of Duty title, following Call Of Duty: Mobile, which came out in October 2019.

Activision is scheduled to launch Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, its main release in the series for 2020, on November 13 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’s also set to make its way to next-gen systems PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the future.

Earlier this month, the publisher released a first look at the chaotic action players can expect in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer. The trailer showcases footage of competitive multiplayer across a range of various locales, from scorching deserts to the neon lights of Miami.