Activision responds to ongoing strikes over Raven Software layoffs

Activision has reached out, saying that management has spoken with Raven Software’s staff amid strikes.

Raven Software recently fired many of its quality assurance staff with little warning. The remaining staff members have been striking since, and Activision has remained quiet.

A statement has been sent to GamesIndustry.biz by Activision Blizzard.

“Activision is deeply committed to the wellbeing of all of our teams, including our QA workforce. Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns and explain the company’s overall investment in development resources. As previously announced, we are growing our overall investment in development and operations resources and converting nearly 500 temporary workers to full-time employees across our studios, the largest conversion in Activision’s history.

“For the 12 temporary workers at Raven whose agreements were not extended, we provided an extended notice period, included payment for the two-week holiday break, and will be working directly with those that need relocation assistance. Raven is full of people dedicated to improving the culture at Activision, and we look forward to partnering with employees to do that work together.”

The strike by Raven Software employees has been continuing for three weeks, and staff previously claimed they had no communication from Activision Blizzard. The strike only has one demand, which is to instate all members of the QA department as full-time employees, including those that were recently let go.

“The downsizing of the Raven QA department without input from anyone within the department is concerning to us and others throughout the company. In the interest of making positive change for Raven, we would like to reach out to leadership to discuss the current situation,” they said in a letter to management.

In other news, Stewart Gilray has passed away at 51. He will be remembered as the founder of the development studio Just Add Water.