Activision says ‘Warzone 2.0’ played by 25 million in its first five days

Warzone 2.0 was played by 25million players in its first five days on sale, Activision has confirmed.

The long-awaited game launched last week (November 16), following the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

After the release, the official Call Of Duty Twitter account confirmed huge numbers of early players, tweeting: “Thank you: 5 days, over 25million players.”

To beat the first Warzone game in terms of its numbers over its first 10 days on sale, the new game will have to reach 30million players in the next five days.

Thank you Call of Duty #Warzone2 players 💚 pic.twitter.com/gShG9I1fZl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 21, 2022

Reviewing Warzone 2.0, NME wrote: “Can you top something like Warzone, what it represented and what it meant to so many people? No, but Warzone 2.0 is giving it a bloody good go and we’re here for the ride, even if that ride involves bartering for our lives on proximity chat while camping in a stairwell.”

Since its release, the game has encountered a number of bugs, including one where players are being locked out of the game unless they buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Despite releasing just days ago, the game has a “mostly negative” rating on Steam, with players complaining about issues with the nickname system, “constant” lag and the “never ending series of menus that are both useless and unintuitive”.

Last week, developer Activision Blizzard explained that during the downtime, “studio development resources (led by Raven Software) will be focused on ensuring the new Warzone 2.0 free-to-play ecosystem is running effectively.”

“Once the Warzone 2.0 ecosystem is fully stable, and after a small development break for Thanksgiving for the developers who observe this U.S. holiday, Warzone is planned to be relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera as a separate experience,” continued the blog.