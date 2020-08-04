Activision to let players pre-load ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Season 5

Activision has confirmed that players will be able to pre-load the Season 5 update for Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare before it officially launches.

The Season 5 update weighs in at a little over 36GB and can be downloaded now for all PlayStation 4 users. However, the patch will not be installed until the new season launches on August 5.

Xbox One and PC players, however, will have to wait until tomorrow before they can download the hefty patch. Activision explained in a post that “the ability to pre-download” is not supported by Xbox nor the Battle.net client for PC.

Despite the large size of the update, Infinity Ward production director Paul Haile said that the patch will reduce the “overall size of the game”.

“With the update, we’re including all the new content for the season as well as optimizing our asset packs,” he tweeted. “This means the download will be big, but the overall size of the game will actually shrink on your consoles after you download the patch, even though we’re adding a bunch of new content for the season.”

Check out his tweets below.

Season 5 of Call Of Duty: Warzone is set to let players access the inside of the stadium for the first time. It will also introduce loot-filled trains that circle around the map, according to a report from VGC.

The new season of Call Of Duty: Warzone launches on August 5. The game is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

