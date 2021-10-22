‘Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp’ for Switch delayed until 2022

Nintendo has announced today (October 22) that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be releasing in Spring 2022, instead of the originally announced December 3 release date.

The tweet says that “the game just needs a little more time for fine tuning,” adding that the Nintendo Switch title will see players “battling with Andy and friends soon!”

Advance Wars was a series of turn-based strategy games developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo for the Game Boy Advance. The reveal of a remake of both of these games came at Nintendo’s E3 presentation from June of this year, where it was said that the games have been “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up” for the Switch.

The collection is made up of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, where players control the Orange Star Army and command individual troop units with different abilities and specialities. A versus mode for up to four players will also be coming to the game with dozens of maps.

Last anyone saw of the franchise was Advance Wars: Days Of Ruin on the Nintendo DS in 2008.

“Your expertise is needed as you move land, air and naval units across the battlefield and unleash powerful CO abilities to turn the tide of battle,” reads the press release. “Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace.”

Players will also need to keep an eye on the changing weather and terrain across the two campaigns, as that can impact troops and units in different ways.

In other news, the remasters of the GTA Trilogy are releasing on November 11 digitally, with physical releases coming on December 7. There’s a whole host of improvements, both graphical and control-wise, coming to the games.